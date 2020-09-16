WINDSOR, ONT. -- COVID-19 won’t stop Santa Claus from crossing international borders this holiday season, but it may change the way you catch a glimpse of Kris Kringle in Windsor-Essex before Christmas Day.

The Windsor Parade Corporation is exploring all options, including a “reverse parade” to ensure Santa Claus parades take place in a safe way this year.

“The last thing we want to do is be in a situation that is responsible for spreading COVID, that’s the biggest thing we don’t want to be.” Windsor Parade Corporation’s Maggie Durocher tells CTV News discussions are still preliminary but that planning typically begins after Canada Day.

“I truly believe Santa is going to make an appearance, maybe not the way we typically have done,” she said.

Unlike traditional parades where spectators stay in one spot and watch the floats and marching bands go by, visitors will stay inside their vehicle and drive by the various sights.

Durocher says organizers are monitoring what cities like Toronto and Moncton, N.B. are doing, with plans to approach local municipalities in the next few weeks.

“It’s about being creative and glass is half empty, glass is half full and this is a real test of that,” she said.

Santa Claus parades are tentatively set to take place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 12 in Kingsville, Amherstburg, Windsor and the Town of Essex.