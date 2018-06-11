

CTV Windsor





A Windsor company has been chosen to create the championship ring for a Canadian sports team.

Baron Championship Rings will design and produce the rings for Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer champions in 2017.

Each ring has 170 diamonds, spread over white and yellow gold.

It took the Windsor company about three months to make these rings.

The locally owned and operated business has also created championship rings for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and Hockey Canada.

Officials at Baron's say the Toronto FC rings will soon be available for purchase by fans.