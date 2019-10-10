Windsor commercial truck safety blitz leads to 35 charges
A transport truck on the road in Windsor, Ont.,on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:18AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:23AM EDT
Windsor police laid 35 charges after a commercial truck safety blitz.
The Traffic Enforcement Branch, along with the Ministry of Transportation and OPP conducted the safety inspections on Wednesday.
Police say out of 30 inspections, there were 12 vehicles placed “out of service” requiring repair and two sets of plates seized.