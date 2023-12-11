Windsor City Council meets Monday: Here’s what’s on the agenda
Council will meet on Dec. 11, for their final meeting of 2023.
There are two presentations on the agenda, and 10 people who wish to speak to council directly.
The presentations are about the Fire Master Plan and creating of a University Medical Centre.
Two delegates will speak to the status report update by the Auditor General.
The majority of the delegates (eight) wish to speak to the future of curling.
WHERE IS CURLING GOING?
The ongoing and contentious plan to move city curling out of Roseland Golf and Curling Club returns to Council once again.
The city wants to move the dedicated curling ice to one of four city arenas: WFCU Centre, Adie Knox Herman, Capri Pizzeria, or Forest Glade Arena.
Each one has its own advantages and disadvantages, but it would appear administration favours moving curlers to the east end, into WFCU.
“The volume and capacity of the rinks at the WFCU is able to accommodate curling, all Associations and the majority of private user groups with minimal to no disruption based on current use,” the report reads.
Hockey associations and figure skating clubs that operate at WFCU have tried to tell the city that losing an entire rink will cause significant impact to their operations and their members.
Curlers however say they need a dedicated sheet of ice to play their sport correctly.
Administration is recommending curling fees stay the same, regardless of which rink becomes the new home for city curling.
MEETING TIME ADJUSTMENT?
Council must set its meeting schedule for next year at Monday’s meeting.
In addition, councillors are expected to consider moving up the start time for their meetings to 1 p.m., as opposed to 4 p.m.
The plan is to continue with hybrid meetings, allowing residents to either attend or participate in person or online.
“This will still require increased staff resources from Council Services, Information Technology, and the Facilities Departments, and thus continue to result in increased resources both human and financial and budgetary dollars are limited,” the report reads.
As a result, administration is recommending meetings start at 1 p.m. to, “Help alleviate some of these added costs and ongoing challenges.”
Proponents, including Mayor Drew Dilkens, believes it’s a good move to help the city save money, especially when meetings run long.
Opponents, including Coun. Kieran McKenzie and Windsorite Terry Kennedy, said it will limit the ability of working residents to participate in municipal politics.
HAZARDOUS MATERIALS ON AMBASSADOR BRIDGE?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is considering a request from the owner of the Ambassador Bridge to allow more hazardous materials on the crossing.
It’s a step MDOT must take after the Detroit International Bridge Company asked to have their restrictions on flammable liquids and corrosives lifted.
Because the Detroit Windsor Truck Ferry has been idled since the fall, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge isn’t ready for traffic, transports with these materials must reroute to the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia.
The public has until Dec. 23 to send MDOT their thoughts.
Windsor’s CAO office has drafted a response, against the request.
“It is noted that MDOT did not consult any Canadian authorities throughout this study,” the report reads while also noting the City has previously opposed changes like these. “Routing Class 3 and Class 8 Hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge will result in these goods travelling through residential neighbourhoods in Windsor, creating a risk to thousands of residents in the City of Windsor; a risk that does not currently exist.”
