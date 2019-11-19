Windsor city council approves byelection for Ward 7
Irek Kusmierczyk thanks supporters in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:57AM EST
WINDSOR -- Council is one step closer to replacing a vacant seat around the council table and it’s going to happen with a byelection.
When Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, he had to resign his council seat.
On Monday night, council approved a plan to hold a byelection on April 27. That will give prospective candidates enough time to get their ducks in a row.
It will come at a cost of $120,000 to pay for polling stations people to work the polls.
Councillor Fred Francis says it's well worth it.