

CTV Windsor





Windsor is one of the worst Canadian cities for bed bugs, according to a report by Orkin Canada.

Canada’s largest pest control company has released its second annual list of top bed bug cities and Windsor is ranked ninth.

The company says in less than two decades, this pest has gone from a rarely experienced irritant to a major problem. No one is immune because bed bugs can thrive in either clean or dirty homes and some entomologists are warning this epidemic is set to get worse.

Orkin Canada says at this time of year, after all the parties and social events, it is likely some bed bugs have found themselves new homes.

The rankings were based on all bed bug treatments by Orkin Canada at residential and commercial properties within Canada from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Here are the Top 10 cities:

1 - Toronto

2 - Winnipeg

3 - St. John’s

4 - Vancouver

5 - Halifax

6 - Ottawa

7 - Hamilton

8 - Sudbury

9 - Windsor

10 - Scarborough

For more information about what to look for and bed bug prevention, visit orkincanada.ca.