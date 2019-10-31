WINDSOR - Windsor’s mayor has postponed the upcoming council meeting on Nov. 4.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says delaying the meeting will give Ward 7 residents a better chance of casting a ballot, in an expected by-election in the new year.

"This is all about giving the candidates a fair shot and making sure the electors have a chance to vote, many of whom would be away until about Easter,” says Dilkens. “So this puts the election on or about April 20, which is after Easter. The advanced voting would be the week of Easter, but near the end of that week, so it gives everyone a chance to cast their vote."

When Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk was elected federally, a sequence of events was initiated that will lead to him resigning from council.

There's a maximum amount of time Kusmierczyk's council seat can remain vacant, whether another person is appointed, or if council elects to hold a by-election.

The clock starts ticking the first meeting of council after the federal election, which means the latest day a by-election could be held is early April.

By delaying the meeting by two weeks, Dilkens believes voter turnout will be higher.