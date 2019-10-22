Now that MP-elect Irek Kusmierczyk is Ottawa-bound, Windsor's council will need to decide how to fill his seat in Ward 7, only one year into the term.

Council has two options, they can either appoint a replacement or hold a by-election.

Kusmierczyk initially won the ward in a by-election six years ago, with less than a year remaining in the term.

Windsor's mayor and a few councillors have already indicated they're in favour of holding a by-election.

According to city officials, that course of action would cost roughly $100,000 and likely wouldn't happen until late March or early April.

A report presenting the options will come before council at its next meeting on Nov. 4, at which point the federal election results are expected to be certified.