Windsor businesses impacted by Ambassador Bridge protest getting $2.5 million

Authorities work to remove a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV WIndsor) Authorities work to remove a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV WIndsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are the times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, it is expected that Pope Francis will offer an official apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools on Canadian soil.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver