Windsor businesses impacted by Ambassador Bridge protest getting $2.5 million

The federal government is giving $2.5 million to support Windsor businesses impacted by demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge in February.

With the FedDev Ontario funding, Invest WindsorEssex, in collaboration with the City of Windsor, Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, will provide small businesses with non-repayable contributions of up to $10,000 for costs not covered by other federal programs.

“Our organization is proud to administer this federal funding to local entrepreneurs and contribute to the economic recovery of the region," said Stephen MacKenzie, CEO and president of Invest WindsorEssex.

MacKenzie joined Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk for the announcement at Sandwich Street and Mill Street on Friday morning.

"Local businesses in my community of Windsor suffered serious losses due to the illegal blockade of the Ambassador Bridge. During this time, many were forced to reduce hours or close their doors to ensure staff safety and the security of their businesses. This federal funding will support our local businesses as they recover from the impacts of the protests," said Kusmierczyk.

A protest over COVID-19 mandates blocked traffic to the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14. Windsor police, OPP, RCMP and other agencies cleared the roadway after a court injunction.

Several roads surrounding Huron Church were barricaded by authorities the month following the blockade to prevent pop-up protests. Many nearby businesses had to close or were unable to operate at normal levels during the month.

Officials said the support will ensure that local, small businesses can recover costs such as utilities, insurance, bank charges, loss of inventory (e.g., spoiled food), wages, rent, and other extraordinary costs related to the repair or protection of a business due to the demonstrations.

To support the most vulnerable small businesses, eligible applicants impacted by the demonstrations will need to meet the following criteria: be located along and near the Huron Church Road corridor; have been unable to operate their business at normal levels during the blockade; have fewer than 100 employees; have intended to provide in-person client services during the demonstrations and could not transition to virtual services in the short-term; and be fully open, operating and providing in-person services at the time of application.

Additional details on eligibility criteria are available on the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre website.