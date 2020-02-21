WINDSOR -- It’s a good thing a Windsor woman double-checked her scratch ticket.

Christine MacDonald won $250,000 with Instant Bingo Multiplier.

The 47-year-old mother of two was at home watching a hockey game when she discovered her win.

“After I scratched my ticket I thought it was a losing ticket but I double checked it using the OLG Lottery App anyway,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “When I realized it was a winner I was so excited I started cheering and jumping up and down.”

McDonald, the owner of a contracting business, is in the middle of building a new house.

“Now I can furnish our new home the way I really want to,” she said. “I also plan to be debt free and enjoy the breathing space.”

Instant Bingo Doubler is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.