WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Business Accelerator is celebrating nine years in the community.

Business leaders, volunteers and many start-up entrepreneurs were on hand today to unveil a new donor wall.

The wall boasts 120 businesses that have been created so far in Windsor, 80 of which are still in existence.

Despite the global pandemic, the Accelerator’s CEO says the mission continues to be job creation with a goal of creating 320 companies.

“We’ve had time to sort of focus on things that are important our community our friends and the things that really matter to us and I think that people who have a good network support system and can rely on each other in times like this are going to prosper,” president Arthur Barbut said.