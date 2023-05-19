Windsor bride holds impromptu wedding outside hospital so dying dad can give her away

Many daughters dream of the day their dad will walk them down the aisle — but for Brittany Leroux, it started to seem like it wouldn’t be possible.

Her dad Andre “Andy” Leroux was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two-and-a-half years ago and doesn’t have much time left.

“As he puts it, he’s on his way out,” Brittany said. “He was moved over to the palliative care unit and he’s making his journey to leave this world.”

She and her fiancé John Reh got engaged a while ago — but with two young kids, wedding plans just kept getting kicked down the line.

However, she says it dawned on her a few days ago she didn’t have much time if she wanted her father to be part of the special day.

She and John decided on Wednesday they would marry Friday in a small ceremony held on the grounds of the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Centre in Windsor, so her father could come.

“I didn’t think it would come together, but it did,” said the bride.

She credits the support of her family and friends, as well as Transition to Betterness, the local charity helping keep her father comfortable, with making it all possible.

“It’s amazing what they did to help us have this day, so that I could have it with my dad before he passes,” said Brittany.

Brittany Leroux and her fiancé John Reh, joined by Leroux’s father Andy, on their wedding day, May 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Her father, Andy, called it a “very, very exciting day.”

He said he was extremely happy to be able to be there to see it, and to see his family and friends at the ceremony.

“I’m so happy. It makes my heart tick real nice,” said Andy.

He brought his daughter down the aisle beaming with equal parts joy and pride – rolling along side her in his wheelchair.

Brittany said she had to be mindful of the moment, so as not to let it pass too quickly.

“I had to force myself to think about it and stop and stay in the moment,” she said. “I was looking around at everybody and then I had to stop and look down at my dad’s hand… it’s not the same hand that I grew up looking at. It’s withered and it’s worn. But in that moment I just thought… oh my God this is the best moment. I can’t have anything better than this.”

Before giving her away at the alter, Andy offered Brittany and John a bit of advice.

Brittany Leroux and her fiancé John Reh on their wedding day, May 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

“Love one another, be kind to one another and respect one another more than anything you ever have in your entire life,” advised Andy.

He said he knows John to be the type of person to do that for his daughter.

Linda Santos, office manager for Transition to Betterness, said they are all about comfort – but this is the first time they’ve been involved in a wedding.

“This is a first so we’re very excited,” she said.

Brittany and John were married in the Dr. Lisa Ventrella-Lucente Healing Garden outside the healthcare centre – a space that just opened last summer, named for the former Transition to Betterness board member who died in 2015.

Andy said he loves the space and can’t wait for his daughter (now Brittany Reh), her husband John, and their kids to come back to visit soon.