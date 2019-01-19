

CTV Windsor





Windsor and Essex County drivers are getting their first test of the year with winter driving.

With snow in the forecast this weekend, Windsor police are asking drivers to slow down and leave space between you and the vehicle ahead.

Constable Natalya Natyshak says make sure to clear the snow off of your car as well.

"Make sure in the morning, you leave yourself time to clear off your vehicle of any ice or snow from your windows, your license plate and your lights."

"It is a great time to make sure your vehicle is safe, that would mean things like, making sure you have the proper tires on."

Natyshak says with the snow, it's all about slowing down.

"Plan ahead, we know the snow is coming, leave extra time for travel and see snow, go slow."

Depending on the path of the storm, Windsor and Essex County could see up to 15cm of snow by the time it is over.