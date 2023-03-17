Windsor boxer calling for more support to help get to Olympics

A local boxer is calling on more financial support from Boxing Canada to help pay for basic expenses when training and competing on the world stage.

Jayden Trudell winning gold at nationals in the 67-kilogram division last month.

He's now leaving Windsor for Montreal on Saturday to begin 25 days of training before competing in his first international competition.

"Canada could have such great athletes if they could just help us out a little," says Trudell.

Trudell says more financial support is needed for him to continue his quest to one day compete in the Olympics.

On Saturday, he's flying to Montreal to begin training for the gee bee boxing tournament in Helsinki, Finland next month.

"Team Canada really wants him in Montreal ahead of time so they can train him and work with his coaches,” says his mom Kelley Trudell. “We are responsible for his flight, his lodging and all the food he's going to eat there and he eats a lot."

His mom says she's doing the best she can.

"Financially it’s hard being a single mom with one income, especially in this economy where everything keeps on going up except for my salary," says Trudell.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Boxing Canada writes: “Jayden and approximately 40 other athletes were invited to camp at the INS April 3-9, and then to compete with Team Canada in Finland as part of the 19 athletes travelling there. Jayden has chosen to voluntarily come and train at Boxing Canada's National Training Centre before the scheduled camp to enhance his development.”

Boxing Canada adds “67kg is not an Olympic weight division, so Jayden will need to decide if he will attend Boxing Canada's upcoming (June 2023) domestic PAG Qualifier in either the 63.5kg or 71kg division.”

His mom says her son has overcome so many obstacles, they are not going to let money be another obstacle to help him to get to where he needs to be.

A GoFundMe page has been launched titled Help Jayden Get To The Olympics.