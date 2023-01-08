Windsor-born figure skater lacing up for Canadian championships

An 18-year-old Windsorite is gearing up to compete in the Canadian Tire Figure Skating Championships this week after an injury hindered her performance in 2022.

Katherine Karon, who skates with the Riverside Skating Club, says she’s been training hard for the competition – which will be held in Oshawa from Jan. 9 to 15.

She came in 16 overall last year – but hopes to do better this time, her first competing at the Senior Women’s level.

"I’m a little anxious going into it because it’s a big event but I’m definitely excited," says Karon.

"I can't wait for the experience."

You can see the passion she has for the sport of figure skating when she describes taking to the ice.

Speaking to CTV News Sunday, she says it’s a feeling that can’t compare to anything else.

"Gliding on the ice, it honestly does feel like you’re flying or soaring. It’s amazing," she says.

Her mother, Peiling Huang, says it was Karon’s father who first put her in skates at five-years-old, hoping for a hockey player.

"She loves it. Nothing can stop her," says Huang.

Beaming with pride rink-side, Huang gets emotional describing her daughter’s spirit.

"A lot of times you’re enjoying how she gets better and better. Sometimes you have to hold your breath and just let her go through it," she says.

Karon says her mom drives her all the way to Hamilton weekly for practices.

She says she's been training all through the holidays – and her 18th birthday last week – in preparation for the competition this week.

Mike DeLaPenotiere has been coaching her all through her figure skating career.

He says it takes a skilled skater to get to the level Karon’s at now.

"Very, very few kids get to the national championships in the senior categories," he says.

"A lot of kids make it in the lower categories, but to make it into the senior category is like making into the NHL for a lot of kids."

Skaters at the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships compete for medals, as well as spots on national figure skating teams.

Karon says, no matter her placement, she can’t wait to do her best.

"When you’ve hit or nailed your whole program the feeling is amazing, knowing you’ve done your best," she says.