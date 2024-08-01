Windsor assembly plant taking employee referrals

The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.

Current employees can refer one person for a potential job for a limited time.

All that’s required of the current employee is a first and last name, your CID, job title, the name of the person you are referring, a cell phone number, and an email address.

Stellantis reminded only one referral per employee. If more than one is submitted, all submissions may be ineligible.

“The referral is not a guarantee of an interview or employment,” said Stellantis. “Candidates must satisfactorily complete all phases of the hiring process in order to be considered for employment.”

Referrals close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 11.