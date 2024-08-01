Windsor assembly plant taking employee referrals

WINDSOR
    Windsor Assembly Plant on Walker Road. in Windsor, Ont. Oct. 9, 2021.
    The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.

    Current employees can refer one person for a potential job for a limited time.

    All that’s required of the current employee is a first and last name, your CID, job title, the name of the person you are referring, a cell phone number, and an email address.

    Stellantis reminded only one referral per employee. If more than one is submitted, all submissions may be ineligible.

    “The referral is not a guarantee of an interview or employment,” said Stellantis. “Candidates must satisfactorily complete all phases of the hiring process in order to be considered for employment.”

    Referrals close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 11.

