WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles cut to the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant will result in the elimination of 1,500 jobs in the parts supply chain.

"Unifor is very disappointed that FCA was unable to find a solution that would have avoided job losses," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "There is no question that the economic ramifications will be felt across the region and throughout country."

In March of 2019, FCA announced their decision to eliminate the shift.

"We worked to prevent this shift loss with the full understanding of the devastating affect that this would have on our membership," said Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy. "Now we will ensure that these workers receive the support that they need in this process as we continue to fight for new product for Windsor Assembly with the goal of preserving and increasing these good paying auto manufacturing jobs."

FCA, General Motors, and Premier Doug Ford will enter into collective bargaining this summer.

"There is no doubt that investment in Canadian production will be a priority during negotiations with the Detroit Three but we will also be continuing the conversation with all levels of government about the need for a national auto strategy to stabilize and grow this key sector," said Dias.

The shift elimination is to take place as of June 29, 2020.