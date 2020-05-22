WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thirteen local artists, arts organizations and arts supporters were celebrated in a virtual ceremony honouring the 2020 recipients of the Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards and the Windsor Endowment for the Arts Awards and grants on Friday.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and WEA President Stephanie Barnhard co-hosted the ceremony using the Zoom platform and broadcasting live to the City’s Facebook page.

All award recipients joined them, each taking the opportunity to discuss their careers, successes, and the projects that brought them this recognition.

“The Windsor Endowment for the Arts was created for the sole purpose of safeguarding arts and culture in Windsor-Essex,” said Barnhard. “In our 20-year history, financial support for our fellow artists and arts organizations has never been as crucial as it is right now.

Barnhard says they hope all members of the community were inspired by what they heard from the talented creatives to support local artists and businesses when shops, galleries and theatres are able to re-open.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at The Capitol Theatre.

Dilkens used the broadcast as an opportunity to also celebrate the Capitol’s centennial anniversary, encouraging residents to visit www.capitaltheatrewindsor.ca/project-memories to share photos, stories and memories of the Capitol Theatre over the last 100 years.

“Art changes lives, and it does not exist without the artists, arts organizations, volunteers and teams of people working every day,” said Dilkens. “The awards and grants presented today all provide an opportunity to recognize our local artists and arts supporters by showing how much we appreciate, value and respect them.”

A full list of the recipients can be found here.