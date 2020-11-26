WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is alleging members of an off-campus fraternity house used “extreme racist language” on social media.

President Robert Gordon says exchanges posted on Instagram and Twitter by members of Delta Chi were brought to his attention Wednesday night in an email.

“Many of the messages shared in this note are disturbing, unacceptable, and entirely incongruent with the values of our school and the work we are doing to create a more inclusive and equitable community at the University of Windsor,” Gordon said in an emailed statement issued Thursday.

Gordon says the university will be immediately launching an investigation.

Delta Chi alumni Greg Lemay says he was shocked to hear of the matter.

“You know, shocked as anybody else, it’s obviously concerning,” he said. “It’s disappointing obviously. It’s 2020 right? There’s no place for racism.”

The University has since suspected any opportunities for the organization to engage with university activities.

As well, officials have contacted the U.S. based leaders of Delta Chi and have notified Windsor Police.

While the fraternity does not have a formal relationship with the university, Gordon says such comments are unacceptable, and apologizes for any pain the statements may have caused.

CTV News has reached out to Delta Chi representatives for comment.