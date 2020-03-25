WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

At the daily update on Wednesday, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirmed the fourth case is travel related, just like the previously reported local cases.

Two other local cases were confirmed on Saturday and one on Monday.

“While Windsor-Essex cases of COVID-19 at this time are all travel related, there are many communities in Ontario and near by Michigan reporting community transmission of COVID-19,” says Ahmed. “Taking preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is central to our fight against this virus; first and foremost washing your hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.”

The fourth case is a man in his 60s who has a travel history to the United States, but not Michigan. He returned to Canada on March 13, felt symptoms on March 16 and was tested on March 20.

The health unit says the man is recovering at home with mild symptoms and is in self-isolation. The WECHU is currently following up with his close contacts.

There have been 554 people tested in Windsor-Essex and 355 tests are pending.

Ahmed says only individuals who meet the current case definition are considered for testing. This includes recent travel outside of Canada or close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and symptoms of COVID-19.

There are currently four Public Health Ontario Laboratory sites, along with several private and hospital labs processing COVID-19 test results in Ontario.

Priority testing is occurring for health care workers and hospitalized patients. The WECHU is notified of all confirmed cases (positive tests) and public health nurses connect with each individual to provide instruction and ongoing monitoring as well as contact tracing.