WINDSOR, ONT. -- New affordable housing projects in Windsor and Kingsville are getting $5.5 million from the provincial and federal governments.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement in Windsor on Thursday.

“Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Windsor, in Kingsville and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most,” said MP Kusmierczyk. “With our partners, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community.”

The Government of Canada will be contributing $1,968,617 towards a 10-storey, 145-unit Meadowbrook Lane Development, with $3,041,062 coming from the province.

This funding is in addition to previously announced federal funding of $22 million under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund for the high-rise building that will bring 41 new affordable housing units to east Windsor.

The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation states that the development, which will become Ontario’s largest “passive house” complex, will also be barrier-free and include 46 accessible units. There will be shared space both indoors and out, a BBQ station and outdoor fitness equipment. Funding for this project is being delivered through the Social Infrastructure Fund, the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative.

Kusmierczyk also announced that the federal government is investing $358,037 for the construction of four new affordable, accessible and supportive housing units at 215 Division Street in Kingsville.

The units, which will be for youth with intellectual disabilities, are being funded through OPHI and will provide housing in an established residential neighborhood that is close to amenities, with critical supports provided by Community Living Essex County.

The province is contributing $168,488 towards the project.