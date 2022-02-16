Windsor airport will soon be able to receive international flights

The federal government says in about two weeks more airports will be able to receive international flights, including Windsor’s airport.

Currently only 18 airports are permitted to receive flights from international destinations. However travellers are able to fly from Windsor to one of those airports, then take a connecting flight to another country.

As of Feb. 28, Windsor International Airport will also be able to accept international flights.

Transport Canada also announced Tuesday that the government will be easing the on-arrival testing for fully-vaccinated travellers as of Feb. 28.