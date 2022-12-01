Windsor actress stars in new Prime Video series

Sarah Booth has had small roles in shows like SWAT and Law and Order SVU, but finds herself in a new Prime Video series called Three Pines.

“The anticipation is really exciting,” said the 36-year old who plays a local officer named Yvette Nichol.

The series is based on Louise Penny's murder mystery series. The Canadian writer released the 18th book of the series earlier this week.

Booth’s character works alongside the main character Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, played by the well-known Alfred Molina.

In Three Pines, everything is connected, which is fitting for Booth because the series was shot in Quebec near her hometown of Ormstown.

“I was able to be so close to my family and also have the role of a lifetime where I started my career which is very cool,” said Booth.

While researching the books to understand her character, in the author’s world, Booth realized she'd be able to loosen up the way she played the character.

“I was able to kind of take her in a different direction and they gave me so much liberty to explore and play and try different things on set,” she said.

Booth is a fun and happy person and says Nichol is similar to her personality. The demeanor of the character was so well received, Booth gets more face time than she thought she would get in the eight-part series.

“When they heard our cast do a read through they felt the comedy really works so they kind of added me to all the episodes to find that nice balance,” Booth said.

Her husband, filmmaker Gavin Booth, attended the premiere and was beaming with pride.

“There’s nothing better than to be able to support Sarah doing this,” said Booth. “It was incredibly surreal being in a packed house and getting to watch the show with the cast and crew and hear everybody laughing at all the right places and really getting drawn into the story. It was awesome.”

With 18 books of material there is an opportunity for multiple seasons if the series is well-received. At minimum, Three Pines will give Booth some important exposure as an actress.

“At least a little bit of cred to leap onto the next thing,” she said. “It's always momentum right. Big snowball effect. I'm just excited to see where it brings me for sure.”