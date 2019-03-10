

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Area has issued a flood bulletin.

ERCA says high winds combined with high lake levels could push lake ice on shore Sunday. Areas that could be affected include the Lake Erie shoreline and Pelee Island.

Ice pushed on shore has the potentional to cause damage to structures such as breakwalls and docks.

The conservation authority says with current wet/frozen ground conditions, there is the potential for surface ponding in low lying areas, drainage catch basins and other surface water drainage inlets in both rural and urban environments.

The ERCA asks people to take extra caution to avoid shoreline areas during wind/lake wave events. Ice cover will be unstable and dangerous. A combination of slippery banks, moving/melting ice and cold water is particularly dangerous.

As well, a special weather statement is in effect from Environment Canada due to the strong winds out of the southwest that could gust up to 80 km/hr.