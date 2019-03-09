

CTV Windsor





The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies plucked 46 ice fishermen from Lake Erie after an ice floe broke free near Catawaba Island, Saturday morning.

Catawaba Island is located southwest of Pelee Island.

About 100 other people either swam or walked to safety on ice bridges that were still connected to the floe, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was called in about 8:15 a.m. and launched two 20-foot Special Purpose Craft–airboats, two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Detroit, and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters to respond to the mass rescue. Local agencies also used airboats.

As temperatures begin to rise, the Coast Guard strongly urges people to stay off the ice.

