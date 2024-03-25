WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Window broken with hammer results in criminal harassment charge

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A Ridgetown woman has been charged with criminal harassment after an incident in the town on Sunday.

    Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to George Street for a mischief investigation.

    According to police, a woman who had a history of harassing the complainant and her family, broke the complainant’s front window with a hammer.

    A 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and mischief.

