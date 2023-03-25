Wind warning in effect for Windsor, Ont. region

It’s going to be a dreary and windy start to the weekend for Windsor, with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible for the region on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, strong winds are forecast Saturday afternoon into the evening, with gusts of up to 90 km/h to 100 km/h possible.

Regions under the wind warning include Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

On Saturday, Windsor can expect to see cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon, with sustained winds of 40 km/h and gusts of 70 km/h expected, later becoming sustained winds of 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Saturday’s high will reach 11 C.

Overnight on Saturday, skies will remain mainly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries around midnight. High winds of 50 km/h with 90 km/h gusts are expected, with a low of 0 C.

The weather authority warns that loose objects may be tossed in high winds which can cause injury and damage. In addition, tree branches may break, and utility outages are also possible.

Shoreline conditions statement

Due to Saturday’s weather, the Essex Region Conservation Authority is advising residents that due to wind conditions, a shoreline conditions statement is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline and the shoreline of Pelee Island and the islands within the western basin on Lake Erie.

The conservation authority warns there is “the possibility of nearshore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.” In areas of a direct wave attack, there is the possibility of “splashing, spray and potential damage to shoreline structures, [and] there is an increased risk of accelerated erosion with the predicted wind conditions.”

The weather statement will remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

People are encouraged to exercise extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring, such as rivers, streams and shoreline areas. In addition, slippery banks, waves, waves overtopped shoreline structures, fast moving water and standing water can be dangerous.

The conservation authority advises residents to keep children, pets and livestock away from these potential hazards.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. High of 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow. High of 6 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 7 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 7 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun. High of 7 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High of 14 C.