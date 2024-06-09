WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ features flicks for all ages
Bring a blanket, lawn chair and take to the lawn at the front of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for a weekend full of movies.
The Windsor International Film Festival presents WIFF Under the Stars this weekend. The series shows several free outdoor community film screenings from June 7-9.
“The is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us over the last 20 years and this is our official kickoff of our 20th anniversary this year,” said Hayden Freker, the managing director of WIFF.
From Disney classics to horror films like the Blair Witch Project, there’s a little something for every movie-lover at the festival.
Admission is free and there are concessions set up if you’d like to indulge in a snack.
WIFF will be back for its annual festival from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, but Freker said it’s events like this which make the festival more than a one-off event.
“That's what we want to try to do is expand the brand and be around more often than just the annual festival,” said Freker. “Obviously, we're gearing up for that and everything's leading towards that. But we do have annual programming that we're always doing stuff throughout the year.”
Sunday’s Screenings include:
10:00 a.m.: The Little Mermaid
11:40 a.m.: Elemental
1:30 p.m. Walkerville’s Willistead Manor: The Home That Shaped a Community
2:45 p.m.: The Princess Bride
4:35 p.m.: The Mighty Ducks
6:25 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
9:00 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Century-old church, Group of 7 artwork destroyed in downtown Toronto fire
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of a downtown Toronto church on Sunday.
BREAKING Centrist Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war Cabinet, resigns over lack of plans for postwar Gaza
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages
At least 274 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. The Israeli military said its forces came under heavy fire during the complex daytime operation deep in central Gaza.
At least 9 dead after suspected militants in Kashmir fire at Hindu pilgrims, sending bus into gorge
Suspected militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Jammu province fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims on Sunday and at least nine were killed after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, officials said.
Body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island
The body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his family said.
Howard University cuts ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after video of attack on Cassie
Howard University is cutting ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name, after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
-
-
Two taken to trauma centre following collision near Arthur: OPP
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in the Township of Wellington North.
London
-
-
Forest City Road Races adds cash prizes in 42nd year
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
Barrie
-
Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Police Sargeant on cross-country cycling journey stops in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP welcomed Sargeant Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Georgian College Auto Show in full gear at Barrie campus
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged after police find drugs, ammunition and cash
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
-
Number of active forest fires in northeastern Ont. reduced to three
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
-
Security guards spit on, attacked in two incidents on the same day in the Sault
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
Ottawa
-
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
-
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
-
Ottawa public health resources 'not sufficient' as city sees uptick in infectious diseases: report
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it does not have sufficient resources to grapple with a significant rise in infectious diseases.
Toronto
-
Century-old church, Group of 7 artwork destroyed in downtown Toronto fire
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of a downtown Toronto church on Sunday.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport held a large-scale bomb threat drill last night. Here's what it looked like
More than a hundred volunteers joined emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill.
-
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.
Montreal
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
-
Man, 25, assaulted and sent to hospital in downtown Montreal
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after an armed assault in Montreal on Saturday evening.
-
Red Bull racer Daniel Ricciardo loves Montreal's track and aura, and gets the parking rules
Among the impressive performances at Saturday's Canadian F1 Grand Prix qualifying runs, Australian Daniel Ricciardo's fifth-place finish stood out. Ricciardo loves the Montreal circuit and even knows how to decipher the city's often confusing parking signs.
Winnipeg
-
Families, friends set to remember victims on anniversary of Manitoba bus crash
The year that has passed since a bus crash killed 17 seniors headed to a Manitoba casino on a bright late-spring day has been one of grief, community support, a slow return to normal and, for some, a long road to recovery.
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Crews battle 2 overnight blazes
Residents in a converted building are displaced after a Saturday night fire.
Edmonton
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Calgary
-
Water ski clinic introduces athletes of varying abilities to the sport
Splash Adaptive Water Ski and Wake offered a “Give it a Go Day” at Predator Bay in De Winton Saturday for disabled athletes interested in trying out the sport.
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Centrist Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war Cabinet, resigns over lack of plans for postwar Gaza
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.
Regina
-
Family of homicide victim seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Thousands turn out for annual BC Children’s Hospital run
More than 8,000 people turned out for the annual BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s RBC Race for the Kids in Vancouver Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
Atlantic
-
N.B. organization focuses on helping foster families province-wide
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in Digby County
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.