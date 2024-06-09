WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ features flicks for all ages

Bring a blanket, lawn chair and take to the lawn at the front of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for a weekend full of movies.



The Windsor International Film Festival presents WIFF Under the Stars this weekend. The series shows several free outdoor community film screenings from June 7-9.

“The is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us over the last 20 years and this is our official kickoff of our 20th anniversary this year,” said Hayden Freker, the managing director of WIFF.



From Disney classics to horror films like the Blair Witch Project, there’s a little something for every movie-lover at the festival.



Admission is free and there are concessions set up if you’d like to indulge in a snack.



WIFF will be back for its annual festival from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, but Freker said it’s events like this which make the festival more than a one-off event.



“That's what we want to try to do is expand the brand and be around more often than just the annual festival,” said Freker. “Obviously, we're gearing up for that and everything's leading towards that. But we do have annual programming that we're always doing stuff throughout the year.”



Sunday’s Screenings include:

10:00 a.m.: The Little Mermaid

11:40 a.m.: Elemental

1:30 p.m. Walkerville’s Willistead Manor: The Home That Shaped a Community

2:45 p.m.: The Princess Bride

4:35 p.m.: The Mighty Ducks

6:25 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

9:00 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2