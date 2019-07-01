

Some exciting news for the Windsor International Film Festival.

The festival has been named the largest volunteer run film festival in Canada.

The announcement was made Friday morning at the Capitol Theatre by WIFF representatives, a representative from the Toronto International Film Festival Film Circuit and Mayor Drew Dilkens.

WIFF Executive Director Vincent Georgie says the festival has more than 200 volunteers.

"We knew we had something really special because we have very large and very dedicated group of volunteers and also the community has embraced us in a way that is just astounding," says Georgie. "Last year our average pass holder watched 29 movies, that's huge. "These are people taking vacation days and sick days and really engaging the festival."

He adds Windsor has been in second place the last couple of years but has now passed the Collingwood International Film Festival.

"For us today's a victory for Windsor," says Georgie. "Tiff has built about 166 film festivals across this country, all volunteer run and to know Windsor's is now the largest, we're absolutely thrilled by this."

Last year ticket sales reached 24,000 and 143 titles were shown.

This year's event is the 15th annual and it runs from November 1st to November 10th.