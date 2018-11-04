

CTV Windsor





With a record number of ticket sales this year, the Windsor International Film Festival could become even bigger next year.

WIFF had already expanded its footprint downtown and now it could be growing again.

With three venues and full houses downtown, there was lots of energy during the festival and record-setting attendance.

“More and more people are discovering us for the first time and more and more people are coming from outside the region,” said Vincent Georgie, the WIFF executive director.

The ticket sales are projected to hit 24,000 this year, up from 22,000 last year.

“I think it says to people that it’s an unmissable event. That it’s something that people look forward to. They put it in their calendar a year ahead,” Georgie said.

WIFF closes with the French-Belgian flick Black Tide playing at 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Another fan favourite this year has been The Russian Five, which is being screened at 8:20 p.m.

It’s a documentary looking at sports and politics mixing in Detroit with the back-to-back Stanley Cup winning Red Wings of the 1980s, infused with Russian talent.