Gordie Howe Bridge on track for September 2025 completion

After years of construction, officials for the Gordie Howe International Bridge feel they are in the home stretch.

A meeting was held Wednesday evening in Sandwich Town to update residents on the state of construction.

Heather Grondin, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's chief relations officer, said the project remains on track for completion in September 2025, with the opening shortly thereafter.

"While we've connected the bridge this summer, lots of work is going on the bridge itself. Paving, stressing the state cables, installing systems like fire suppression systems, electrical systems, lighting systems,” Grondin said.

Structures, including toll booths, have taken shape along the Detroit River on both sides of the border.

Grondin said inside the buildings they are moving furniture and installing lights.

“It was really exciting for all the project team members to be at this stage,” Grondin said. “Many people have worked on this project since construction started in 2018, and to see the end date so close to us, [there’s] a lot of really excited people and looking forward to getting to 2025.”

Grondin noted the cost of the six-lane mega structure remains about $6.4 billion.

Members of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority fielded questions about the final steps for the bridge leading up to the opening, including the tolls.

Grondin said the toll costs, which are used to help recoup construction costs and fund maintenance, have not been determined.

The public will be able to create accounts online to simplify the payment process.

“We really are going to be encouraging people to set up accounts and put up those tags in there,” she said. “Those windshields with those tags, people will be able to cross through the toll system in a matter of seconds. They almost don't even need to stop their car fully.”

While the bridge will be completed in 2025, construction on nearby Sandwich Street is expected to wind down before the new year.

Work has included new street surface, sidewalks, new stormwater sewers, and cycling infrastructure.

“In really short order that will be open for people to be able to drive on from end to end,” Grondin said.

The bridge authority is asking the public to come forward with ideas on how the bridge’s 2025 opening should be celebrated.