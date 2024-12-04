WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 14-year-old girl located

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.

    Police posted on social media Wednesday that she was seen in the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police posted later Wednesday that she was found.

    Her name, description and photo have been removed from this story to protect her identity.

    Follow CTV News