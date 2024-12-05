Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.

Snow squall warnings blanket much of southern Ontario through Lambton County, London-Middlesex and beyond.

In Windsor-Essex, just light flurries are expected with the high hovering around the freezing mark to -1 C on Thursday.

Conditions into the weekend include sunshine and near double-digit temperatures.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday: Sunny. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.