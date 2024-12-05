WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario

    Snow on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Snow on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.

    Snow squall warnings blanket much of southern Ontario through Lambton County, London-Middlesex and beyond.

    In Windsor-Essex, just light flurries are expected with the high hovering around the freezing mark to -1 C on Thursday.

    Conditions into the weekend include sunshine and near double-digit temperatures.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

    Thursday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

    Friday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 8.

    Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

