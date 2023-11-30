Where to stay warm in Windsor-Essex this winter

As winter looms and the cold weather starts blowing in, the city is working with a number of community partners to ensure those experiencing homelessness have a place to keep warm.

The City of Windsor issued a news release Thursday highlighting key services available for those looking for a place to go.

According to the city, the Downtown Mission will be adding additional shelter beds as of Friday, Dec. 1 and opening an overnight warming centre where people can escape the cold. The warming centre will operate every night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. throughout the winter.

Services available for people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex:

Downtown Mission

Shelter beds and overnight warming centre for single men and women

875 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor

Phone: 519-973-5573

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families

Shelter beds for single women or families, and their pets

500 Tuscarora, Windsor

Phone: 519-971-7595

The Salvation Army

Shelter beds for single men

355 Church Street, Windsor

Phone: 519-253-7473

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Daytime services offering housing, health and justice supports, and a place to rest and stay warm

400 Wyandotte Street East, Windsor

Open 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Phone: 519-253-3806 or 519-254-4824

Services in Essex County:

Leamington Emergency Shelter Program

Shelter beds for eligible single men, women and families

Phone: 226-787-8805 (answered 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Essex County Homelessness Hub (ECH2)

Daytime services offering housing supports, health and other supports, and a place to rest and stay warm

215 Talbot Street East, Leamington

Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 519-326-8629 ext. 395

Leamington Community Hope Centre

Evening meal program, other supports and a place to stay warm

58 Erie Street South, Leamington

Open 7 days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: 519-326-9280

Additional Support and Information:

Call 911 (24/7) if you’re concerned about someone experiencing homelessness or sleeping outdoors who may be at risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

Call 311 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays) if you notice someone experiencing homelessness in Windsor who is not in immediate risk of frostbite or hypothermia but could use support from an outreach worker, or use the Windsor311 mobile app to submit a request for a homelessness response.

Call 211 (24/7) or visit 211ontario.ca for information on other community services and programs for people who are experiencing homelessness, living on a low income, living alone, or coping with life changes. Services are available in over 150 languages.