Where to stay warm in Windsor-Essex this winter

    As winter looms and the cold weather starts blowing in, the city is working with a number of community partners to ensure those experiencing homelessness have a place to keep warm.

    The City of Windsor issued a news release Thursday highlighting key services available for those looking for a place to go.

    According to the city, the Downtown Mission will be adding additional shelter beds as of Friday, Dec. 1 and opening an overnight warming centre where people can escape the cold. The warming centre will operate every night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. throughout the winter.

    Services available for people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex:

    Downtown Mission

    Shelter beds and overnight warming centre for single men and women

    875 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor

    Phone: 519-973-5573

    Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families

    Shelter beds for single women or families, and their pets

    500 Tuscarora, Windsor

    Phone: 519-971-7595

    The Salvation Army

    Shelter beds for single men

    355 Church Street, Windsor

    Phone: 519-253-7473

    Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

    Daytime services offering housing, health and justice supports, and a place to rest and stay warm

    400 Wyandotte Street East, Windsor

    Open 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

    Phone: 519-253-3806 or 519-254-4824

    Services in Essex County:

    Leamington Emergency Shelter Program

    Shelter beds for eligible single men, women and families

    Phone: 226-787-8805 (answered 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

    Essex County Homelessness Hub (ECH2)

    Daytime services offering housing supports, health and other supports, and a place to rest and stay warm

    215 Talbot Street East, Leamington

    Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Phone: 519-326-8629 ext. 395

    Leamington Community Hope Centre

    Evening meal program, other supports and a place to stay warm

    58 Erie Street South, Leamington

    Open 7 days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    Phone: 519-326-9280

    Additional Support and Information:

    Call 911 (24/7) if you’re concerned about someone experiencing homelessness or sleeping outdoors who may be at risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

    Call 311 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays) if you notice someone experiencing homelessness in Windsor who is not in immediate risk of frostbite or hypothermia but could use support from an outreach worker, or use the Windsor311 mobile app to submit a request for a homelessness response.

    Call 211 (24/7) or visit 211ontario.ca for information on other community services and programs for people who are experiencing homelessness, living on a low income, living alone, or coping with life changes. Services are available in over 150 languages. 

