

CTV Windsor





TILBURY -- A 29-year-old Wheatley resident has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tilbury.

Emergency crews responded to the collision in the area of Wheatley Road & Campbell Road shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle was travelling southbound on Wheatley Road, lost control, left the roadway off the eastside shoulder and rolled multiple times.

The lone male occupant, a 29-year-old Wheatley resident, died.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.