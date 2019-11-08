Wheatley man dies in rollover crash
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 4:30PM EST
TILBURY -- A 29-year-old Wheatley resident has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tilbury.
Emergency crews responded to the collision in the area of Wheatley Road & Campbell Road shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle was travelling southbound on Wheatley Road, lost control, left the roadway off the eastside shoulder and rolled multiple times.
The lone male occupant, a 29-year-old Wheatley resident, died.
The Chatham-Kent Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.