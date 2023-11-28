WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wheat freighter stuck in Detroit River re-floated

    A freighter carrying 12,000 tonnes of wheat got stuck Monday morning in the Detroit River between Windsor and Detroit it was re-floated on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A freighter carrying 12,000 tonnes of wheat got stuck Monday morning in the Detroit River between Windsor and Detroit it was re-floated on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    A massive freighter which ran aground in the Detroit River has been pulled out — a day later than expected.

    The United States Coast Guard re-floated the “Barbro G,” but it remains anchored in waters stateside.

    The bulk carrier was transporting 12,000 tonnes of wheat from Thunder Bay to Italy, but a thruster stopped working Monday morning.

    The ship is awaiting inspectors before the vessel can continue its voyage.  

