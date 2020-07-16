WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle is giving residents an update on programs and facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic this summer.

What’s open and closed:

- The Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex remains closed to the public until at least Aug. 31. The Culture and Recreation Department is in the process of working with some ice user groups to develop procedures for a gradual return to the complex in August.As groups are slowly invited back into the complex, their participants will be expected to follow the guidelines and procedures that will be put into place.

- Town of LaSalle owned soccer fields and baseball/softball diamonds are open for use by rental groups that have current contracts in place.

- Green space in parks and courts (basketball, pickleball, volleyball and tennis) are open for use. Please follow the public health guidelines of physical distancing and hand washing. Be kind and courteous to those waiting to play. Be aware that outdoor equipment is not sanitized.

- All rentals in the month of August are cancelled.

- All in-person summer programs are cancelled. Virtual programming continues. Check the Town's website for options for all ages.

- The splash pad at the Vollmer Complex is closed at this time. When Windsor-Essex County moves into Stage 3 of the Province of Ontario's Framework, the use of the splash pad will be reassessed.

- The LaSalle Outdoor Pool is closed.

- The Riverdance Community Centre is closed.

- Food Truck Friday scheduled on August 14 is cancelled.

- The LaSalle Night Market scheduled on August 30 is cancelled.

As the situation changes, town officials say they will continue to issue communication updates to the public.