WINDSOR, ONT -- A signature event in the town of LaSalle has been cancelled.

During Tuesday’s council meeting the town voted in favour to cancel this year's strawberry festival as a result of safety concerns due to COVID-19.

The annual event is typically held in June and features a carnival, fireworks, weekend parade and local strawberries.

Last year the strawberry fest was moved to the Vollmer complex after flooding concerns at Gilmore Park.

Town administration will take the next few weeks to consider the status of the "last call before fall" event.