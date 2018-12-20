

CTV Windsor





Just over a week before Amherstburg dissolves its police service and hands those duties over to Windsor Police, three members of the service will be getting severance.

The newly elected council met in-camera Wednesday with town administration to go over details of the severance. CTV News has learned the new council has given the town direction to pay the entitled severance, as per the collective agreement, according to outgoing police board chair Bob Rozankovic.

According to police association president Shawn McCurdy, the payout to two officers and one civilian employee equals $689,000. The severance for the police officers is $470,000, said McCurdy.

An arbitrator ruled those individuals are entitled to severance of four weeks’ pay for each year of service.

The town’s CAO sent an email to Rozankovic this morning to confirm council’s directive.

Rozankovic says he’s happy to have it settled before the transition took place.

“There is no Amherstburg Police Service Board as of Jan. 1, which would have created havoc, legality wise,” Rozankovic told CTV News on Thursday morning.

Rozankovic confirms two of those payouts were being contested by the town because two employees are scheduled to work their last days before Dec. 31; one on Dec. 22 and the other, on Dec. 27.

“I am glad it’s over. I feel the board is somewhat vindicated, we have spoken the truth,” Rozankovic said.

Windsor police will assume policing in Amherstburg on Jan. 1, 2019, at 12:01 a.m.

“Everyone needs their Christmas Holidays with peace of mind. So it’s good to get this off the table,” Rozankovic said. “Now we can get set to welcome Windsor to Amherstburg.”

“Let’s get on with the business of policing in Amherstburg.”