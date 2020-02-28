WINDSOR -- The province of Ontario will stop distributing the new blue licence plates while it works to fix readability issues.

As of March 5, Service Ontario will start reissuing the old white licence plates, according to a release.

Earlier this month, police officers pointed out on social mediathe new plates were almost impossible to read at night when hit with a bright light.

Ok, this was taken off duty in a relatively well lit parking lot with my headlights on. Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They’re virtuallly unreadable at night. pic.twitter.com/CoLxnp3iTQ — Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) February 16, 2020

The provincial government said it is still committed to changing the plate colour back to blue.

“We take these concerns seriously and together have put a plan in place to deliver an enhanced new plate," the Minister of Government and Consumer Services said in a statement.

Law enforcement and key stakeholders are currently testing new material from 3M.

The new plates are expected to go back into production within two weeks and will be distributed shortly afterwards.

“We are pleased to have reached a resolution to this matter at no cost to Ontario taxpayers.” Lisa Thompson said.

Meanwhile, Windsor Police are applauding the move, saying anything that makes officers' jobs easier to accomplish and has the best needs of the community in mind is a good thing.