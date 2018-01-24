

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are crediting a DNA hit for helping catch a suspected thief.

Patrol officers attended a residence in the 1500 block of Pillette Road in regards to a break and enter in progress on Thursday, Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m.

Investigation revealed that two suspects had knocked on several doors to the residence. The occupants were home, but did not answer the doors.

Police say the suspects proceeded to force their way into the residence and began collecting electronics from the home.

When the suspects realized that the residents were indeed home, they fled the scene on foot.

A small amount of electronics were stolen from the home.

The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

A DNA sample was obtained and forwarded to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

Police received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a suspect had been positively identified from the DNA sample.

On Tuesday, around 3 p.m., officers from the Property Crimes Unit located the suspect in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Adam Farrand, 28, from Windsor, is charged with one count of break and enter.

Police say the investigation involved a tremendous amount of professional teamwork between the Patrol Division, Forensic Identification Unit, the Centre of Forensic Sciences, and Property Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.