What’s happening in Windsor-Essex June 14-June 16

Feels like summer is in the air with the warm weather and amount of events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.

Here’s a look at what’s happening June 14-June 16, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island:

Windsor Riverfront Midway

Thursday June 13 to Sunday June 30

Exciting games, delicious food, and thrill rides, and kids rides

Carrousel of the Nations

Friday June 14 to Sunday June 16

A 49-year celebration of culture and tradition.

Amherstburg Ribfest

Friday June 14 to Sunday June 16

Ribfest returns to Amherstburg! The event will be run by the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team this Father’s Day weekend in Downtown Amherstburg.

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Friday June 14 to Sunday June 16

Find everything you need in our Open Air streets from craft beer, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods to ice cream, satisfy your long awaited craving for delicious drinks and desserts from your favorite Amherstburg eateries.

Open Air Night Markets

Friday June 14

Every Friday evening during Amherstburg Open Air Weekends, local vendors will set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets, offering a range of products, from handmade crafts to fresh produce.

Taste of Tecumseh

Friday June 14 to Saturday June 15

This two-day event features delectable tastes and unique talents, all at a beautiful waterfront setting nestled on Lake St. Clair

Belle River BIA Stroll the Streets

Friday June 14

6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Stroll The Street is an upbeat experience geared for all ages, bringing people and local businesses safely together for food, fun activities, shopping and entertainment!

Two Gentlemen of Verona

Friday June 14 7:30 pm

The Bank Theatre Presents, William Shakespeare's, "Two Gentlemen of Verona." Directed by Dean Valentino.

The Benefit Show: Country Thunder Tribute Tour

Friday June 14

7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

The Country Thunder Tribute Tour is now firmly established as North America’s #1 Country Music Tribute Show featuring the music of Alabama, Shania Twain and Zac Brown Band!

Randy Bachman Brings BTO to The Colosseum Stage

Friday June 14 8:00 pm

Caesars Windsor plays host to the legendary Bachman-Turner Overdrive to The Colosseum stage on Friday, June 14 at 8 PM!

Join us for Open Farms Day – Saturday June 15th

Saturday June 15

Join us on Saturday June 15th for a free day of family fun on the farm!

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 15

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

At the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market you’ll find farm fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products from the best our area has to offer.

Amherstburg Farmers Market

Saturday June 15

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The Amherstburg Farmers Market is a welcoming, outdoor space offering a deliberate and diverse, hand-selected lineup of farmers, makers and creators.

Colchester Village Country Market

Saturday June 15

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

The Colchester Village Country Market will be taking place at the Old Schoolhouse, In Colchester.

Liuna! 625 Family Father's Day Charity Extravaganza

Fantastic Fathers is gearing up for their largest free indoor/outdoor family event in Windsor-Essex.

The 6th Annual Liuna! 625 Family Father's Day Charity Extravaganza is on Saturday, June 15.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

Pelee Wings Paddle Sports Demo Day

Saturday June 15

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Join us for a fantastic opportunity to talk to our experts, get on the water, and test a variety of kayaks, canoes, and SUPs to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Free Public Tours of the Duff-Baby House

Saturday June 15

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Visit the historic Duff-Baby House and learn about the restoration work being done on this 225-year-old historical gem

AWE Free Guided Tours

Saturday June 15

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Have you ever wondered what secrets lie within the works of art in the galleries? Find out for yourself during the Public Guided Tours of AWE!

Kingsville Block Party

Saturday June 15

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Get together with friends and neighbours at Kingsville Block Party!

3 Hour Gilligan Island Cruises

Saturday June 15

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Join us for a 3 hour Gilligan Island Cruise, come dressed as crew mate.

Canadian Arabic Orchestra: Sing Along 2

Saturday June 15

7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

After the resounding success of our inaugural Sing-Along concert, we’re back by popular demand for a second iteration of Sing Along!

Theresa Caputo Takes The Colosseum Stage

Saturday June 15 8:00 pm

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience stops at Caesars Windsor.

Weekends in the Studio! with Kristina Bradt

Sunday June 16

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

For Sundays throughout the month of June, join artist Kristina Bradt to embark on an exciting journey: The Summer of Printmaking!