LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Center is closing down its COVID-19 vaccine distribution site Saturday.

Since opening on March 1, over 73,000 doses have been administered.

“Tens of thousands of residents of Windsor and Essex County have walked through the WFCU Center doors to experience a well-organized, efficient, and unintimidating environment. On behalf of our team at the health unit I want to thank Mayor Dilkens, the City of Windsor’s administration, and the staff who worked hard to make this vaccination site a tremendous success,” medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said in a news release.

For those looking for a vaccine shot, information is available here or go to the health unit's website.