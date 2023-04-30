Wet, dreary weather to continue in Windsor, Ont.

April showers will continue into May, as a prolonged stretch of soggy and overcast weather is expected to continue in Windsor.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with a high of 10 C.

Windsor can expect showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. The low will dip down to 3 C.

The start of the workweek and first day of May will see more showers, with strong winds of 40 km/h and gusts of up to 60 km/h. The high will reach 9 C.

Overnight Monday, showers will continue with a low of 4 C.

On Tuesday, cloudy skies will still remain with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C. Overnight, cloudy skies will still hang around with a 60 percent chance of showers, and a low of 5 C.

The average daytime high for this time of year in Windsor is 16.9 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 12 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 14 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 15 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 18 C.