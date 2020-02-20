Westbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway backed up due to crash
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:51PM EST
Police say the westbound lanes of E.C. Row are backed up from Howard Avenue to Central Avenue due to a collision in Windsor on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Courtesy MTO)
WINDSOR -- Windsor police are warning drivers of a traffic issue on the E.C. Row Expressway.
Police say the westbound lanes of E.C. Row are backed up from Howard Avenue to Central due to a collision.
The crash took place around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible until the scene can be cleared up.