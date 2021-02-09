Advertisement
West Windsor house fire causes $200,000 damage
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:34AM EST
Fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (OnLocation/Twitter)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire in west Windsor.
Windsor firefighters were called to the 500 block of Campbell Ave on Thursday, Feb.4.
Fire officials say the investigation is complete. The blaze started in a first floor room, but the cause is pending results of tests.
One person who was injured is still recovering at hospital.