A Windsor lawyer is on trial for obstruction of justice.

Its alleged Paul Esco asked a witness to lie during the trial of one of his clients.

According to AM800 News, Esco was representing a man charged with unlawful entry.

Brad Rosehart told the court Esco approached him and asked him to testify he didn't remember anything.

On cross examination, defence lawyer Andrew Bradie pointed out Rosehart has a criminal record, including break and enter and assault.

He accused Rosehart of being the one to ask Esco for $40,000 as payment, even though Rosehart told the court he wouldn't have accepted the money.

The trial continues Wednesday.