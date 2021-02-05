Advertisement
Windsor firefighters battle back-to-back house fires
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 5:54PM EST
Fire crews on scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (OnLocation/Twitter)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is being treated for smoke inhalation and a dog has died after a west end house fire Thursday.
Windsor fire crews were on scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue around 4 p.m. for an upgrades response.
Crews had the fire under control around 5 p.m.
Windsor firefighters also responded to a house fire in east end in the 2600 block of Tourangeau Road around 4 p.m. Thursday.
The fire was out by about 5 p.m., and crews were released.
More to come.
RELATED IMAGES