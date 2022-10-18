West Windsor businesses receive federal relief money over Ambassador Bridge blockade

Dozens of businesses in West Windsor impacted by the Ambassador Bridge Blockade have now received relief funding totaling nearly $505,000.

The blockade, which took place in early February, 2022, was a protest of federal COVID-19 measures at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge. The week-long demonstration closed nearby roads including Huron Church Road from the bridge to E.C. Row Expressway.

It also dealt a blow to many nearby businesses in and around the Huron Church Road Corridor.

Not long after, Fed Dev Ontario announced the $2.5-million West Windsor Small Business Relief Fund to assist affected companies.

Sixty-five businesses received relief up to a maximum of $10,000, sharing in a sum of nearly $505,000.

Among those is Fred’s Farm Fresh.

“It's so hard to pinpoint the exact amount of losses. You'd have to spend a fortune just to do a forensic audit to find out exactly,” said Fred Bouzide, the owner of Fred’s Farm Fresh.

The day after the blockade ended police barricades went up to restrict access on Valentine’s Day.

That’s typically one of Fred’s busiest, but instead, buckets of flowers and produce went to waste as customers had no way to get to his business.

Fred’s received the maximum allotment of $10,000 and was grateful for the assistance, though he admits he likely lost more as a result of the street closures after the fact.

“Even after they opened the road up, it was still kind of quiet, because people were afraid to come down,” said Bouzide.

Invest Windsor Essex helped administer the program, determining the criteria for compensation. Some companies received $1,000 while others received up to $10,000.

“It caused a lot of work and it caused a lot of inconvenience and it cost our companies money,” said Stephen MacKenzie, the CEO of Invest Windsor Essex.

The economic development organization acted as the local lead in conjunction with Fed Dev Ontario to get payments into the hands of businesses owners as quickly as possible.

“It wasn't one of those things moving at the normal rate of bureaucracy or anything like that,” said MacKenzie. “They really wanted to get the money to the companies that were impacted.”

WHO GOT THE MONEY

Company

Tim Hortons 1875

77 Vape Inc.

Mumma's Burritos

Piccolo's Pizza & Pasta House Ltd.

Daytona Car Wash Ltd.

Pizzapizza

Fattoush Express

Fred's Farm Fresh

Windsor Urgent Care Inc.

Williams Food Equipment

Motel 6 Windsor

Tim Hortons 1420

Hurricanes Pub & Grill

Sunhong BBQ & Seafood Restaurant

Applebee's Neighbourhood Grill & Bar

Unruly Hair Studio

Tech Gate Computers

Harveys

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Windsor

Jake's Roadhouse & Blues Joint

Dominion House Tavern

UPS Store 362

All Line Insurance Brokers

Super 8 Motel

New Jade Chinese Cuisine

Bridge Dental

Bestway Motel

Shanghai Bistro

Kim's Nails and Spa

Network Financial

Shoppers Drug Mart #1467

Huron Automotive Services

Sandwich and Kabsa Hub

Petro Canada

The Liquid Library

Sam's Pizzeria & Cantina

Shoppers Drug Mart #762

BRGR Boyz

Kenora Motel

Huron Church Animal Hospital

Dunk Burgers and Chocolate

Royal Windsor Inn & Suites

Allegra Network

J.B. Variety

Monaco Express

The Original Gino's Pizza

Canadian Tire Store 121

S.R. Petroleum Inc.

Rock Bottom Bar and Grill

Jimmy G's Bar

Tabletop Renaissance Games & Hobbies

Sandwich Brewing Company

Osmows Shawarma

Saigon House

Whamburg

Cardinal Place Inc.

Windsor Kabob House

Mills Dollar Plus

Haight Ashbury

First Elements Inc.

Stathis Grill

The Shala Yoga & Meditation Studio

Sabga Physiotherapy Centre

Star Nails

Dubroy Chiropractic & Wellness