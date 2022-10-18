West Windsor businesses receive federal relief money over Ambassador Bridge blockade
Dozens of businesses in West Windsor impacted by the Ambassador Bridge Blockade have now received relief funding totaling nearly $505,000.
The blockade, which took place in early February, 2022, was a protest of federal COVID-19 measures at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge. The week-long demonstration closed nearby roads including Huron Church Road from the bridge to E.C. Row Expressway.
It also dealt a blow to many nearby businesses in and around the Huron Church Road Corridor.
Not long after, Fed Dev Ontario announced the $2.5-million West Windsor Small Business Relief Fund to assist affected companies.
Sixty-five businesses received relief up to a maximum of $10,000, sharing in a sum of nearly $505,000.
Among those is Fred’s Farm Fresh.
“It's so hard to pinpoint the exact amount of losses. You'd have to spend a fortune just to do a forensic audit to find out exactly,” said Fred Bouzide, the owner of Fred’s Farm Fresh.
The day after the blockade ended police barricades went up to restrict access on Valentine’s Day.
That’s typically one of Fred’s busiest, but instead, buckets of flowers and produce went to waste as customers had no way to get to his business.
Fred’s received the maximum allotment of $10,000 and was grateful for the assistance, though he admits he likely lost more as a result of the street closures after the fact.
“Even after they opened the road up, it was still kind of quiet, because people were afraid to come down,” said Bouzide.
Invest Windsor Essex helped administer the program, determining the criteria for compensation. Some companies received $1,000 while others received up to $10,000.
“It caused a lot of work and it caused a lot of inconvenience and it cost our companies money,” said Stephen MacKenzie, the CEO of Invest Windsor Essex.
The economic development organization acted as the local lead in conjunction with Fed Dev Ontario to get payments into the hands of businesses owners as quickly as possible.
“It wasn't one of those things moving at the normal rate of bureaucracy or anything like that,” said MacKenzie. “They really wanted to get the money to the companies that were impacted.”
WHO GOT THE MONEY
Company
Tim Hortons 1875
77 Vape Inc.
Mumma's Burritos
Piccolo's Pizza & Pasta House Ltd.
Daytona Car Wash Ltd.
Pizzapizza
Fattoush Express
Fred's Farm Fresh
Windsor Urgent Care Inc.
Williams Food Equipment
Motel 6 Windsor
Tim Hortons 1420
Hurricanes Pub & Grill
Sunhong BBQ & Seafood Restaurant
Applebee's Neighbourhood Grill & Bar
Unruly Hair Studio
Tech Gate Computers
Harveys
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Windsor
Jake's Roadhouse & Blues Joint
Dominion House Tavern
UPS Store 362
All Line Insurance Brokers
Super 8 Motel
New Jade Chinese Cuisine
Bridge Dental
Bestway Motel
Shanghai Bistro
Kim's Nails and Spa
Network Financial
Shoppers Drug Mart #1467
Huron Automotive Services
Sandwich and Kabsa Hub
Petro Canada
The Liquid Library
Sam's Pizzeria & Cantina
Shoppers Drug Mart #762
BRGR Boyz
Kenora Motel
Huron Church Animal Hospital
Dunk Burgers and Chocolate
Royal Windsor Inn & Suites
Allegra Network
J.B. Variety
Monaco Express
The Original Gino's Pizza
Canadian Tire Store 121
S.R. Petroleum Inc.
Rock Bottom Bar and Grill
Jimmy G's Bar
Tabletop Renaissance Games & Hobbies
Sandwich Brewing Company
Osmows Shawarma
Saigon House
Whamburg
Cardinal Place Inc.
Windsor Kabob House
Mills Dollar Plus
Haight Ashbury
First Elements Inc.
Stathis Grill
The Shala Yoga & Meditation Studio
Sabga Physiotherapy Centre
Star Nails
Dubroy Chiropractic & Wellness
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Hundreds of health experts concerned about hypertension awareness, as high blood pressure cases rise amongst Canadians
Hundreds of health-care professionals say they are concerned about education on the risks of high blood pressure, as nearly eight million Canadians have been diagnosed with it.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Kitchener
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
-
WATERLOO REGION VOTES
WATERLOO REGION VOTES | Big decision ahead for Cambridge voters
It has been a turbulent four years on council in Cambridge with several key issues diving politicians and the community.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
Barrie
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
-
Several Barrie roads to be closed for officers' funerals
Barrie Police Service will need to close several roads on Thursday, Oct. 20 for South Simcoe Service police officers' funerals.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Sault dental lab gets $200K for new technology
A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Multi-day career fairs targeting Ontario students aim to fill major gap in skilled trades workforce
The Ontario government is calling it a first — putting on five multi-day career fairs across the province this fall to attract young people into the skilled trades amid a massive shortage of workers in the professions.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
-
Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Wanted man cut off ankle bracelet months ago, Vancouver police say
A man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet is now wanted Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences, Vancouver police say.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.