Advertisement
West Beach in Lakeshore to reopen Saturday
CTV Windsor Published Friday, May 21, 2021 1:21PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 1:27PM EDT
West Beach, Lakeshore, Ont. (Chris Campbell)
Share:
LAKESHORE, ONT. -- Mayor Tom Bain tells CTV News staff made the decision Friday, less than one week after the municipality erected a fence blocking the beach.
At the time, officials said complaints of large gatherings at the beach were being made.
Bain says physical distancing and limited numbers are strongly encouraged. Bain also notes that OPP will be present throughout the Victoria day long weekend.
More to come.